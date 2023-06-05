The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Ron Vickress has been recognised as the oldest Crown land manager volunteer in NSW, with years of dedication to RSL clubs in Armidale and Guyra.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VOLUNTEER roles and reading at his local book shop has seen 97-year-old Ron Vickress maintain his connection to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.