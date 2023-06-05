VOLUNTEER roles and reading at his local book shop has seen 97-year-old Ron Vickress maintain his connection to the community.
Mr Vickress has been recognised as the oldest Crown land manager volunteer in NSW, with years of dedication to RSL clubs in Armidale and Guyra.
He served in the navy in World War II and worked as a school teacher for more than three decades.
"It's obviously because of my age, but it's quite a surprise for it to be recognised," Mr Vickress said.
"It's where I want to be, I liked being involved in the community."
Mr Vickress joined the Royal Australian Navy as a signalman 1943 when his corvette, HMAS Pirie, was attacked by dive bombers and seven crew were killed.
The ship was later in Tokyo Bay in September 1945, half a mile from the USS Missouri, when he watched the signing of the peace treaty that brought an end to the war in the Pacific.
He is held in such high regard that recently the Royal Australian Navy invited him to speak at a ceremony in Central Park to mark the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Armidale.
Earlier this year, he was named Senior Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day awards ceremony at Armidale.
Ron was born in Sydney where he was involved in surf lifesaving and swimming clubs at Dee Why.
He helped build and establish a swimming club at Ballina before eventually ending up at Armidale Teachers College in 1972.
He is a prolific writer with more than 40 published books of poems, prose, novels and plays.
He was president of four literature society's during a stint in Newcastle and was part of the drama society at Armidale.
Over the past 10 years, he has been on the board that manages Guyra Soldiers Memorial Hall, which is on a Crown reserve, including a stint as president from 2013 to 2018.
He was instrumental in gaining funding and making arrangements to replace the roof and refurbish the kitchen of the 102-year-old hall, one of the oldest in Australia.
"It's five years older than me, but It's survived better than I have I think," he said.
"When you maintain a building like the Soldiers Memorial Hall, it's something substantial you can stand and look at, knowing you can hand it on to the next generation.
"There were a lot of servicemen and women from our area and the hall is essential for them and their families. There are a lot of names of the fallen on the roll outside the hall and they are to be cherished. I want to volunteer as long as I can in memory of those blokes."
"If meetings ever get a bit officious I like to make a light-hearted comment, it relieves the tension and stops the humbug. I enjoy volunteering, I feel I can give something back to my community."
Mr Vickress will celebrate his 98th birthday on June 28.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
