TENTERFIELD'S history as an isolation unit for the Spanish Flu was a highlight when a group of medical students travelled across New England.
The NSW Rural Doctors Network hosted The Go Rural event and funded the trip for twenty students based in metropolitan areas.
It was designed to encourage future doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals to consider the benefits and rewards of a rural health career.
Part of the experience allowed them to tour Tenterfield Hospital's former isolation ward, which had been built during the Spanish flu pandemic.
The local isolation ward was the only one built for the pandemic in regional NSW. But it was never used.
Cases of Spanish flu had ceased in Tenterfield six months before its completion.
A restoration group restored it and turned it into a museum in 2021.
"The students found that part of the trip fascinating," Future Workforce Project Lead Eleanor Knight said.
"You probably never see anything like that as a student and it's really interesting off the back of COVID-19.
"Most of the students are metro-based and haven't gone beyond the Blue Mountains for anything work related, so it's great for them to get another perspective."
The group also visited Armidale, Bingara, Glen Innes, Inverell, Quirindi, Narrabri and Tamworth.
Ms Knight says Go Rural provides students with unique and valuable experiences in the towns they visit and the rewarding rural health careers on offer.
"Since 2019, RDN's annual 'Go Rural' road trips have provided over three hundred students with opportunities to experience the benefits of working and living in rural communities," she said.
"Allied health, nursing and medical students receive valuable first-hand insights into what their professional and day-to-day life could look like and how rewarding it can be.
"The students get to meet a range of health professionals, as well as community leaders, showcasing the importance of building connections within the communities.
"These trips have encouraged many students to choose a career in rural health as they are drawn to the beautiful landscapes, opportunities for adventure and the real sense of community in rural NSW.
"In addition to Go Rural, RDN offers a number of scholarships and opportunities focusing on attracting and building a larger and more sustainable workforce in remote, rural and regional communities".
