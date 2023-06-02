The Armidale Express
Tresillian family care centre can keep doors open with new funds confirmed

Updated June 2 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:19pm
Tresillian Armidale and Inverell Family Care Centre has been saved from imminent closure, with its funding set to be extended by the state government for another two years, Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall MP announced Friday.

Local News

