Tresillian family care centre can keep doors open with new funds confirmed

Tresillian Armidale and Inverell Family Care Centre has been saved from imminent closure, with its funding set to be extended by the state government for another two years, Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall MP announced Friday.
Mr Marshall said he lobbied the Minister for Health in state parliament last week, stating the Tresillian Family Care Centre was an essential service for families in the region.
"The current funding was set to expire on June 30, 2023 and Tresillian was left with no word from the government as to whether it would be continued," Mr Marshall said on Friday, June 2.
"I am thrilled that NSW Health has today approved another $12.2million for Tresillian over the next two financial years to enable the continued operation of Armidale and Inverell's Family Care Centre services, as well as six others across the state.
"This is wonderful news for our community, with hundreds of local families and expecting families to benefit."
Tresillian opened its doors in Armidale last September and provides a face-to-face innovative early parenting service to families in the Armidale and Inverell districts.
"The former state government allocated $12.2million in last year's budget to establish six new day service centres, including one in Armidale, to improve access to breastfeeding support, infant settling and sleep issues, and peri-natal anxiety and depression assistance," Mr Marshall said.
"Many local families have used Tresillian and many more currently rely on its support, not to mention those soon-to-be parents who would benefit too.
"I thank the Minister for Health Ryan Park and the state government for listening to the community and intervening to ensure these vital services can continue to be delivered."
