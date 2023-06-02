The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Future doctors visit Quirindi to experience life in regional areas

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:39pm, first published June 2 2023 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 20 medical and allied health students from universities across NSW are on a four-day tour of New England. Picture supplied.
About 20 medical and allied health students from universities across NSW are on a four-day tour of New England. Picture supplied.

Madelyn Smith is one of about 20 medical and allied health students on a tour of New England to get a taste of the benefits that come with working in regional, rural and remote areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.