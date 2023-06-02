The Armidale Express

Exploring a new place from afar fuels wanderlust

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
June 2 2023 - 6:30pm
This past week has been a steep learning curve for me as I temporarily fill the shoes of fellow ACM editor Laurie Bullock in preparing and publishing the five New England mastheads.

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

