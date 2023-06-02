Exploring a new place from afar fuels wanderlust

This past week has been a steep learning curve for me as I temporarily fill the shoes of fellow ACM editor Laurie Bullock in preparing and publishing the five New England mastheads.
Not so much in the process - I'd like to think I have that down pat by now - but in the logistics of doing so from my home base in Bega on the NSW Far South Coast, and knowing very little about the tablelands region until now.
Every emailed potential story lead I coupled with a Google map search to double check I was in the right location.
And when discussing story leads, whether that Tenterfield article could also be of interest to readers in Armidale, or if Inverell and Glen Innes perhaps share a little more common ground.
New England/Northern Tablelands certainly stands out as a region rich in history, culture, tight-knit communities and natural beauty, and I can't wait to delve into it further.
For the next few weeks while Laurie enjoys his break, be sure to get in touch and let me know if there's an issue you feel needs our attention, or an event you'd like to share with fellow readers.
Email me at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Meanwhile, a wonderful byproduct of the time I've spent here so far in spirit, is a real interest in actually travelling to the New England region to enjoy some of your attractions and experiences.
From discovering Inverell is sapphire country, to the standing stones of Glen Innes, and what looks to be some spectacular hiking and wine tasting opportunities in Armidale, I'm excited about the prospect of a family holiday to your region soon.
Until then, I hope you continue to enjoy our coverage of all that's happening in the region, and have a great week.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
