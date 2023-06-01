The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Stephens visitors enjoy hospitality and attractions of New England

By Keith Hobbs
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Friendship Group president Keith Hobbs tries his hand at dislodging Excalibur during a visit to the Australian Standing Stones at Glen Innes.
Port Stephens Friendship Group president Keith Hobbs tries his hand at dislodging Excalibur during a visit to the Australian Standing Stones at Glen Innes.

The Northern Tablelands and New England regions have just enjoyed hosting some visitors from Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.