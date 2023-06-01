The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Sixth annual Spirit Camp lifts Scouting to next level

Updated June 1 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scouts from across the region have come together for this year's sixth annual Spirit of the North West Camp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.