New England emergency departments experiencing spike in patient numbers

By Ben Smyth
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Armidale Hospital. Picture file
Armidale Hospital's emergency department has seen a large spike in presentations since the start of the COVID pandemic.

