House of the week

27 Ash Tree Drive, Armidale
Mother Nature is on show in all her glory from this fabulous family home in prestigious North Hill.
Set on a 1381sqm sloping block, the solid-brick house sits on the high side of one of Armidale's most tightly held areas, offering stunning south-westerly panoramic views and glorious sunsets.
Nestled among native gardens on a tree-lined street, this haven of a home is made for both relaxing in peace and privacy and for entertaining in beautiful surroundings.
There is space galore for a large family, including a teen retreat downstairs with bedroom, large rumpus room and bathroom.
The property's standout feature is its wraparound deck facing almost all points of the compass and accessed from most rooms.
There's a lovely formal lounge with three sets of French doors opening to the deck and four bedrooms upstairs, all carpeted for comfort. The main bedroom has an ensuite and opens to the front deck.
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, a beautiful space leading out to decking every which way.
The stylish all-white kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar, and a large wood heater and Daikin air-conditioning ensure year-round comfort.
Other features of this beautiful property include NBN connectivity, low-maintenance native gardens and verdant lawn front and back, private and secure rear yard, ample storage throughout and plenty of off-street parking.
It truly is a haven of a home.
