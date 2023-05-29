The Armidale Express
Aboriginal Legal Service ceases at Tenterfield court over funding concerns

Updated May 30 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 9:06am
The Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) has stopped its criminal law service at Tenterfield, due to a lack of funding in the federal budget.

