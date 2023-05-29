Aboriginal Legal Service ceases at Tenterfield court over funding concerns

The Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) has stopped its criminal law service at Tenterfield, due to a lack of funding in the federal budget.
The Aboriginal-led not-for-profit organisation ended the service at the court on May 15, when it was also frozen at 12 other courts across the state.
The ALS prioritises cultural safety and and appropriate legal advice and court representation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, by working with Aboriginal community field officers and lawyers.
Through its criminal law service, it provides legal advice and representation, and assistance and referrals in prisons, ALS offices and courts.
It assists people charged with offences who appear before Local, Children's District, Supreme and High Courts.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services around Australia called on the federal government to deliver a $250million emergency support package by May 15 to prevent "imminent service freezes and unjust incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people".
Instead the government committed to a $21million increase - what the ALS termed a "band-aid measure".
"It's a really good start and will help us keep the lights on over the next 12 months, but it's simply not enough," said Karly Warner, CEO of the Aboriginal Legal Service in NSW/ACT.
"We fully expect service freezes to continue and that means bad outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians including unjust incarceration and separated families."
"There's no point in sugar-coating it, this is a dire situation and this crisis can only be averted with immediate emergency funding complemented with a sector strengthening plan for ensuring ongoing service sustainability."
Ms Warner said some people will still be able to receive other legal assistance, but warned it can never be the culturally safe service that ALS provides.
"Others will face lengthy delays or other poor outcomes," she said.
"Also, there may be some people who don't receive any legal support at all. We know the risk of clients self-represented in court is very high, and this usually results in far worse outcomes than if they'd had a lawyer."
Ms Warner said state and federal governments have known about the "slide into crisis" for some time.
"The scale of the problem means that without emergency funding, we face a significant threat to our reason for existing."
Criminal law services also ended in the Byron Bay, Eden, Forster, Junee, Lithgow, Moss Vale, Muswellbrook, Scone, Singleton, Temora, West Wyalong and Wauchope local courts.
More information on freezes can be found on the ALS NSW/ACT website.
