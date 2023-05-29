Glen Innes shivers through state's coldest morning

Glen Innes has scored the dubious record of having the coldest overnight temperature in NSW Sunday night.
Although winter is still several days away, at 12.33am Monday, May 29, Glen Innes Airport recorded -4.2C.
That was nearly a full degree colder than the next coldest at Cooma (-3.3), and 1.5 degrees more icy than even Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains, which saw the mercury drop to -2.7C at 6.36am.
However, Monday morning's frosty conditions were nothing compared to Sunday's, when the weather station at Glenn Innes Airport made it down to -7.6C at 5.30am.
At nearby Armidale, temperatures dipped to -1.6C in the early hours of Monday, May 29, while Inverell was a relatively balmy -0.5C for its lowest overnight recording.
Glenn Innes's -7.6 on May 28 was the lowest temperature recorded this year so far, and some 13 degrees below the average low mark.
The forecast for the remainder of the week is thankfully a little warmer, with overnight lows not heading into negative territory and tops of 18019 by Thursday and Friday.
