The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Armidale group ANTaR organised the 13th annual Reconciliation Bridge Walk

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BIG crowd turned out for one of the biggest reconciliation events across the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.