A BIG crowd turned out for one of the biggest reconciliation events across the New England region.
About 400 people were part of the13th annual Armidale Reconciliation Bridge Walk on May 28.
It was organised by Local reconciliation group, ANTaR Armidale and commemorates the Sydney Bridge Walk held in 2000 when 300,000 people walked across the Harbour Bridge and the word 'Sorry' was written across the sky.
There were guest speakers and a performance from dancer and didgeridoo player Bob Blair.
Plenty of school kids were in full uniform with a a group singing from the Minimbah Aboriginal Primary School.
"Each year Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people walk together, do a circuit of the park and then gather to listen to short speeches and enjoy Aboriginal entertainment," ANTaR convenor Diana Eades said.
"It is a great opportunity to meet and chat with friends, old and new, enjoy the entertainment and have lunch together."
The local reconciliation group is part of an independent, national network of organisations and individuals working in support of justice, rights and respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The bridge walk is supported by The Armidale Regional Council, Homes North Community Housing and Reconciliation New South Wales.
The theme for National Reconciliation Week 2023 is 'Be a Voice for Generations'.
