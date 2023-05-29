How we can work together while working remotely

Working remotely, for some occupations, became very familiar during the pandemic.
For those not in a frontline customer service role, or in a role where your work is done on a telephone or at a computer, working from home quickly came in place as restrictions did.
For me, I knew it would be something I could do pretty easily. Although I did wonder how long I would be able to work from home. Three years on and it's still fine with me.
About four or five years before the pandemic began I was in an online meeting where a new way of working was explained, and it was suggested to us we could put a newspaper together without having everyone in the same office.
In fact, we were told, one newspaper in Victoria had already done it, and insisted everyone had to leave the office (to go home or work from coffee shops or the library) to demonstrate it could be done.
Fast forward to 2020 and it was reassuring to know, as we all departed the office, that this could be done.
By then I had also noticed another trend.
More staff were using the advantage of email and phone to stay at their desk more. It meant they were not meeting as many people face-to-face. While I had my doubts about whether this was better, again it showed it could be done.
I admit I have made the most of the opportunity, when I've had to be in another part of the state of country for family reasons, and continued to work by taking the laptop and mobile phone.
It's a far cry from the days, less than a decade ago, when to produce a newspaper we had to be in the office, where that paper's pages were laid out on desktop computers. And they could not be accessed from anywhere else. It often meant travelling to fill in when another editor was on leave.
I was based in Inverell then and lost count of the trips I did to either Moree of Glen Innes, or up to Tenterfield.
Last Friday I was on the phone to Ben Smyth, a fellow editor with ACM who looks after a group of newspapers on the south coast of NSW.
We discussed the changes as I am about to take annual leave and Ben will be looking after the New England group of newspapers in my absence for a couple of weeks.
But unlike the days when we would have to travel, now we can drop in remotely from anywhere in the country to help each other out.
We meet with staff in video meetings each day. We're always on the phone. We're always on email.
Once I'm away still feel free to get in contact with us at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au and say hi to Ben.
Thanks for reading and have a great week!
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
