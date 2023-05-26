The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Tyler Murray wins trainee of the year at TAFE NSW Excellence Awards

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Murray with the trainee of the year award and his TAFE teacher Patrick Fagan. Picture by Laurie Bullock
Tyler Murray with the trainee of the year award and his TAFE teacher Patrick Fagan. Picture by Laurie Bullock

When Tyler Murray was 15 he was homeless and arrived at a local youth refuge run by Pathfinders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, New England non dailies

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.