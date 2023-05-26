When Tyler Murray was 15 he was homeless and arrived at a local youth refuge run by Pathfinders.
Eight years later, at 23, Tyler stepped onto the stage at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards, held in Mudgee in early May to accept the prestigious award for Trainee of the Year.
"It's an honour to achieve something like that," Tyler said.
Life now is very different for the quietly spoken young man who said he aspires to own a farm and run his own business.
Having completed a Certificate II in Agriculture, he is halfway through Certificate III and his time is divided between TAFE's rural campus in Taylor Street, Armidale, and Pathfinders where he is employed at Tilbuster Station.
"We first met Tyler when he came to Pathfinders Armidale Youth Refuge at the age of 15," Pathfinders CEO, Alan Brennan, said.
"Tyler's home life hasn't always been easy, and he has faced a number of challenges over the years.
"To his credit, even in his hard times, he has always maintained contact with Pathfinders and we have been able to provide him with the support he needs to become independent and a valuable member of society," he said.
Tyler's TAFE teacher, Patrick Fagan, has seen him progress since he started teaching him in 2021.
He said Tyler showed great motivation and attitude to complete his agricultural qualification and listed all the areas where he has completed training in.
"Livestock, fencing, tractor operations, quad bike operations, two-wheel bike operations, side-by-side vehicle operations," he said.
"We've done some weed control, he's now got his chemical certificate, he's got his chainsaw certificate.
"He's gone from being supervised to unsupervised, and hopefully we've got plans for him to go further, which may result in something as outstanding as a diploma in ag," he said.
