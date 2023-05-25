The Armidale Blues will be playing for more than just on-field results this Saturday when they take on Robb College.
The club will be hosting their annual Soldier On fundraiser.
Soldier On is a charity which provides support to returned service personnel and Blues head coach Luke Stephen said it is a highlight on the club's yearly calendar.
"It has been seven years we have been raising money for the cause in recognition of former junior, Lieutenant Michael Fussell, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving his country," Stephen said.
"The day which we hold in conjunction our matches against Robb College sees the men's and women's play in special jumpers and auctioned off at the pub and raising funds for a cause close to the club's heart."
In terms of on-the-field, the last time the two clubs met, the Blues won the men's first grade while Robb won the women's 10s.
Stephen expects both clubs to come out firing with an aim to reverse the results this time around.
There will be a service at 3pm prior to the first grade fixture. Entry is $5 with proceeds donated to the charity.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
