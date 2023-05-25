The Guyra Super Spuds men suffered their first loss of the Group 19 season at the hands of the Inverell Hawks.
It was a high-scoring encounter with the Hawks winning 46-40.
Spuds president Grant Robertson said they were lacking personnel.
"Injuries killed us," he said.
"We finished with no bench and there were two or three blokes who wouldn't have been out there if we could have taken them off."
They led for a portion of the match before the fatigue kicked in.
"At 40-22 we were well on top but it was still never going to be enough because we were out of gas," Robertson said.
"Inverell had all the momentum at the end and we just needed to aim up for one more minute, but it wasn't to be.
"A loss is not the end of the world, but the injuries might prove to be far worse than losing."
The Spuds will host the Boomerangs this Saturday.
Robertson said the main problem the club is facing is fielding a side.
"I don't know what kind of team we will be able to put out this week after all those injuries," he said.
"They couldn't have come at a worse time with the Rangs coming over.
"Both sides are on 10 points at the top, but we'll do it tough.
"That's just the way it goes.
"We'll patch up the blokes we have and send them back out there."
date 2023-05-25
