The New England Nomads have enjoyed a dominant start to the AFL North West season but there's one team they are yet to topple.
The Inverell Saints.
The two teams met in round one with the Saints scoring a 14.21-105 to 11.4-70 victory over a 16-man Nomads.
It took until the third quarter for the Saints to run away with the fatigued Nomads who, at the time, had a host of players missing through university holidays.
But since then, the Nomads have steadily built up numbers and match fitness and have put some stellar performances on the park.
Their most recent was against the Tamworth Kangaroos with a 155-point triumph.
Player-coach Clarrie Barker said they are aiming to turn the tables on the Saints' at Inverell's Varley Oval this Saturday.
"It is the hardest road game you can have but if you can get a win down there it sort of solidifies yourself as a contender," he said.
"I think it will be a close game and we are prepared for that.
"We are not a team to shy away from that either."
The strength of the Nomads is their youth and running game.
But the Saints line-up is a young one as well.
"Over previous years they have had sons and fathers that have played but this year they are definitely a bit younger so we have got to be careful about their speed," Barker said.
"We have been practicing that at training and how we can defend that.
"We have got a game plan for this weekend and we like to think it is pretty good and pretty solid."
The Nomads enjoyed the bye last Saturday.
It was much needed with a large portion of the squad playing big minutes in all four of the opening rounds.
They will head to Inverell rejuvenated.
"We had a few players who were not battling injuries but were getting sore," Barker said.
"Having that weekend was really refreshing.
"We have had a lot of fun at training, we are all gelling well.
"We have two more weeks of footy and then a couple of weeks off so it is a good chance for us to get a win this weekend and another next weekend."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
