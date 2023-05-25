The agency industry is mourning the loss of respected stock and station agent Frank Spilsbury who died on Tuesday night following a short illness.
The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) said the loss of the stock and station agent, who was "immensely respected amongst his agency peers and wider agricultural community", was profoundly saddening.
"Recognised universally as the very thesis and blueprint of the copybook stock and station agent, he was the pinnacle of that admired character, who earned the lofty status of 'nature's gentleman'," ALPA said in a statement.
Mr Spilsbury retired from Elders Armidale last year after a long and distinguished agency career spanning 47 years.
This led to an appointment as a junior livestock salesman at the original Homebush Saleyards. As the product of a farming family, Mr Spilsbury served a stint on family-owned properties before re-joining Elders in 1975.
"One could not fathom the extent of local knowledge of the New England and Northern Tablelands region from a farming, grazing, pasture management, and wool production that Frank held as his intellectual property," ALPA said.
"He was an expert who imparted his wisdom and knowledge in a forthright and considered manner. Furthermore, he was immensely respected amongst his agency peers and wider agricultural community.
"He was an industry doyen in the specialised field of rural property sales, not just limited to the scale of the properties he transacted but the extent of repeat and referred business he engendered.
"ALPA extends our deepest sympathy to Frank's wife Jill and all members of the Spilsbury family and we assure you that you are firmly in our thoughts and prayers."
Frank Spilsbury's funeral will be held on Friday, June 2, at Piddingtons Funeral Home, 122-158 Uralla Road, Armidale, commencing at 2pm.
