The Barbarians might be sitting comfortably in second on the New England Rugby Union table but they are confident they will only get better as the season improves.
President Frazer Yule was frank in his assessment of their recent 25-8 win against the Armidale Blues.
"Going alright, a lot of room for improvement," he said.
"I think we can play a lot better but we are finding a way to win which is always good."
Yule said, at times, the Baa Baas were their own worst enemy with their discipline.
"I think we just pulled through, it was a good second half we had a little bit more possession and a little a bit more territory which always helps," he said.
"In first-half we had two yellow cards and kept giving away penalties and not being patient with the ball really."
The Baa Baas' first grade team is yet to lose, the only time they came close was when they were missing a host of players in a 17-all draw with Tamworth.
But that just typifies the close nature of the New England competition.
"It has been for the last couple of years," Yule said of the tight results.
"It is whoever turns up on the day."
Of the season so far, Yule was complementary of it across the board.
"The Zone is doing a great job, the referees have been doing as much they can," he said.
"I think it has been a decent little start to the year."
The Baa Baas first grade won't play this Saturday with second grade and women's fixtures against the Glen Innes Elks.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
