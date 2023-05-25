When singer Jason Owen was recording a cover album of John Denver songs in 2021 he got in contact with Tania Kernaghan.
What he had in mind was a duet with the singer on the well-known Denver song Back Home Again.
Kernaghan, the winner of multiple Golden Guitars and a string of hit albums since the mid 1990s, agreed.
It was intended as a one-off, but since then the pair have combined to record a cover of another country classic and then turned their collaboration into a live concert.
"At the time 'I said there's this great old Bellamy Brothers' song called Let Your Love Flow, and one day if we ever record again I think we should do it together'," Kernaghan said.
"A couple of years passed then we got back in the studio and recorded Let Your Love Flow.
"It rocketed up the charts, so much so that we put the national tour together," she said.
In May they started a tour of NSW towns to play a concert of their own songs and country hits together.
In the first half of the show Kernaghan then Owen perform their solo songs seperately. Then in the second half they combine for duets.
Speaking about the songs they duet on, Kernaghan said as well as the two singles they have already recorded together, they have a set list of country classics including some surprises.
"Some songs aren't actually duets, but we've made them into duets," she said.
The list includes hits like Try A Little Kindness and Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.
"Jason is like a human jukebox, he can sing anything. He knows every song," Kernaghan said.
"I think that's because he grew up in a little town - Albert near Narromine - and he was the only kid in town until he was seven.
"He spent his time at the pub his father owned listening to the jukebox everyday. I think that's why he has so a wide repattoire."
A gig at Armidale Servies Club on Saturday, May 27 and Gunnedah Services and Bowling Club the night before start the tour.
