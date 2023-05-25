A record number of schools from around the state have submitted entries for an annual art competition at the New England Regional Art Museum.
Budding young artists from Banora Point in the Tweed to Binnaway in the Central West as well as hundreds of students from the New England and North West have submitted their colourful and creative artworks to NERAM to be judged for the annual University of New England School Art Prize (UNESAP).
UNESAP - which celebrates its 20th year in 2023 - was established by the UNE as a school-based art project to raise the profile, status and interest in the visual arts in regional and rural schools in NSW.
This year's competition saw 50 schools enter the competition with more than 500 artworks sent in for judging from students from kindy to year 12.
And there were several new schools who hadn't submitted student art in the past as well as entries from home-schooled students.
Belinda Hungerford, NERAM's manager, exhibitions and curatorial, said UNESAP attracts high levels of participation and continues to provide an important annual event that celebrates the creative talents of art students from regional NSW.
"In the past entries have taken over a large portion of the gallery floor as we laid them all out for selection for the exhibition," Belinda said.
"But since Covid-19, entries have been submitted and selected online which has made the process a lot more streamlined."
As with previous years, she said the submissions represented for the 20th year have displayed an impressive range of skills and creative ideas that demonstrate the aptitude of the region's art students, supported by high quality arts education.
"We have been overwhelmed and amazed with the amount and quality of entries sent in across all categories," she said.
"And this year we had a number of new schools participate which was terrific to see those teachers and students get involved."
Sixty finalists from the various categories will be selected to exhibit at Let's Hang It! which will be on display at NERAM from July 28 to August 13, 2023.
Each year a professional artist - this year it will be Isabelle Devos - is invited to judge the awards and to select the winners that are announced at the launch of the exhibition.
The four first prize-winning artworks will become a part of the UNE art collection and will be displayed around the university campus in Armidale.
Winners also receive a cash prize and art packs supplied by S&S Creativity.
