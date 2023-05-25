Property of the week: 'Bowood Grove', 216 Country Road, Tamworth

'Bowood Grove', 216 Country Road, Tamworth
This superb property two minutes from Tamworth really needs to be inspected to appreciate everything it offers.
And that's a great deal: a six-bedroom homestead, gorgeous views, magnesium swimming pool, equine facilities, fertile basalt soils with capacity to run cattle and grow your own lucerne, new steel cattleyards, new fencing, town, bore and tank water and four dams, solar power, nine good-sized paddocks with some smaller paddocks for mares and foals, and a huge shed with a mezzanine studio.
That's just for starters.
The masterbuilt home, constructed in 2008 and immaculately maintained (as with the entire 41ha/101-acre property), features a fabulous kitchen, open-plan living and dining, media room with barn doors, and covered and open outdoor entertaining areas.
In the expansive main bedroom retreat you can wake up to the Nundle hills view every morning, open the sliding doors to the terrace overlooking the pool with coffee in hand, and enjoy the serenity. Yes, an inspection is definitely a must.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.