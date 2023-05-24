The Armidale Express
Essential Energy reaches major milestone, having donated to $2 million to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

Updated May 24 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:30am
A WORKPLACE giving program conducted by energy provider Essential Energy has reached a $2 million milestone, with staff actively supporting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in saving lives across Northern NSW.

