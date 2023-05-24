The Armidale Express
Primary Health Network rural health access manager Annabelle Williams welcomes GPs to region with grants

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:00pm
GP Dr Marcelo Wierzynski de Oliveira and PHN rural health access manager Annabelle Williams. Picture by Peter Hardin
GP Dr Marcelo Wierzynski de Oliveira and PHN rural health access manager Annabelle Williams. Picture by Peter Hardin

FUNDING grants are a catalyst bringing doctors and rural practices together, Primary Health Network (PHN) rural health access manager Annabelle Williams said.

Local News

