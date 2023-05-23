AN extra 10 tons of pumpkins have been grown with a New England group set for its annual community run.
Pathfinders have harvested 15 tons of pumpkins grown by volunteers, staff, and young people in the program.
The group based at Armidale, went on an excursion to Dorrigo earlier this year where they learnt how to grow and protect the pumpkins.
They have utilised the skills they picked up and have had great success this year having just completed its last harvest.
Most of the pumpkins are usually grown and harvested by young people in Pathfinders' out-of-home care programs at Tilbuster Station, which was gifted to Pathfinders by a private benefactor whose wish was that the property be used for child and youth development and the support of families.
Pathfinders provide a place where disadvantaged young people participate in a range of agricultural, horticultural and trade skills programs including vegetable production, beef cattle production, fencing, welding and building construction to build their self-esteem, skills and work readiness.
The pumpkin run began in 2014 to encourage community spirit among at-risk youth and help the homeless and others in need.
Last year, they changed course to visit coastal communities along the NSW North Coast before finishing back at Inverell.
They were able to distribute five tons of pumpkins to flood-affected communities with an extra five tons donated.
Previously Government House in Sydney had been the final stop of the tour.
Pathfinders chief executive Alan Brennan said he was pleased to receive an invitation from Governor Margaret Beasley, inviting the Pumpkin Run back to Government House.
"The Pumpkin Run is a rewarding experience for our young people, they put in a lot of time preparing the soil, planting the seeds, maintaining the pumpkins, all while learning vital agricultural skills and gaining a sense of community in the process." Mr Brennan said.
"There are a lot of factors that determine how many tons the team will grow each year, we are very pleased with the work that our staff and young people have put into growing pumpkins this year, having successfully harvested 15 tons of pumpkins."
Pathfinder Resources Coordinator Anthony Simmons said last year's wet weather, with unprecedented rain and floods made growing pumpkins difficult, and that this year the weather has been a lot more favourable for growing pumpkins.
"This year the team has had great success, with almost all of the pumpkins growing to full size, this is by far one of the team's largest harvests." Mr Simmons said.
The Pumpkin Run will leave from Tilbuster Station on July 3 before arriving at Government House on July 6.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
