The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Armidale celebrate Catholic Schools Week from the May 21 to 27

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Diocese of Armidale's 24 New England schools are celebrating Catholic Schools Week this week in the most Catholic way possible: with workshops and Mass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.