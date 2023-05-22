The Armidale Express
The Armidale School retain the Hannon Harris Cup against Sydney Boys' High School

By Newsroom
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
Sydney Boys' High School were stronger in a majority of sports but it was a clean sweep of rugby fixtures that enabled The Armidale School to retain the Hannon Harris Cup for multi-fixture competition between the two schools.

