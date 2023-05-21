Tamworth will head into the second round of the New England competition still searching for their first win after blowing a golden opportunity against Robb College on Saturday.
Up 23-22 midway through the second half, it all just unravelled for the Magpies in the last 20 minutes as the students stormed home to claim the points 41-23.
"We went against the game plan and did some dumb things and we lost all the momentum," Magpies coach Damian Henry said.
Emboldened by their last outing draw against Barbarians, they had headed up to Armidale to take on the also winless students confident they could get their 2023 campaign off the mark.
And they started strongly with Liam Allan kicking a couple of penalties to put them ahead 6-nil after six minutes.
Robb hit back with a try not long after as the first half became a bit of an arm wrestle, the home side getting their noses in front 19-13 at the break thanks to a converted try in the 38th minute.
A penalty inside the first 10 minutes took them to 22-13 but the Magpies were able to work their way back in front.
"We've just got to learn to win," Henry said.
He felt that had "something to do" with what happened in that last 20 minutes.
Blake Clout was strong at outside centre and picked up the three points while breakaway Brock Bayes "tackled everything that moved" and earned the two points. Fullback Mitch Bowen and No.8 Jack Barker shared the one.
The Magpies were going for a clean sweep after third grade, second grade and the women all got up.
In the other game Barbarians beat Armidale 25-8.
