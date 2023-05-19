Cases of COVID, influenza and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] have all risen in the Hunter New England district, the latest NSW Health data shows.
The data, released on Thursday, showed the district recorded 1768 COVID cases, 95 flu cases and 165 RSV cases in the week to May 13.
COVID cases rose by 21 per cent, flu cases by 12 per cent and RSV cases by 26 per cent when compared to the previous week.
In the year to date, these figures were 22,597 [COVID], 794 [flu] and 909 [RSV].
READ ALSO:
"NSW is continuing to experience elevated levels of transmission of respiratory viral infections ... associated with the beginning of winter," the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report said.
"Emergency department admissions for coronavirus, influenza-like illness and bronchiolitis have all increased over the last few weeks."
Rates of COVID were "stable across all ages".
"Those aged 90 and over continue to experience the highest rate of notification with a notable increase over the last week.
"This age group is likely to continue to seek PCR testing at higher rates than younger age groups."
The surveillance report said rates of influenza had been "stable across all ages except those aged zero to four and five to 16".
"This may be explained by high levels of mixing associated with schools and child-care and higher rates of testing in this age group."
Rates of RSV notifications had been decreasing or stable across all ages "except those aged 90 and older".
"Consistent with the known high burden of RSV in young children, the zero to four age group has the highest rate of RSV notifications. It is highest in those aged less than two."
As for COVID, the report said the "evolving Omicron sublineages continue to drive community transmission by evading immunity".
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.