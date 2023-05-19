The Armidale Express
COVID, influenza and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] on the rise in the Hunter as winter approaches

By Damon Cronshaw
May 20 2023 - 6:00am
Viral infections are spreading as winter approaches.
Cases of COVID, influenza and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] have all risen in the Hunter New England district, the latest NSW Health data shows.

