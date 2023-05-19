The Armidale Express
New England police appeal for information into rock thrown through NSW Ambulance window in Guyra

By Newsroom
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:56pm
Police said rocks were thrown at an ambulance while a patient was on board in the New England. Picture supplied by NSW Police
POLICE are investigating after an ambulance window was smashed by a rock while a patient and two staff were inside.

