CHAOS reigned supreme at this year's Northern NSW da Vinci Decathlon at The Armidale School - in theory, at any rate.
Whether it be the so-called butterfly effect; ways in which communities recover from natural disasters or how civil societies avoid falling into anarchy, chaos was the theme of each of 10 challenges that make up the academic competition.
The six winning teams, one from each year group, qualified for the state final, to be held at Knox later in the year.
READ ALSO:
Three TAS teams are off the the state finals of the da Vinci Decathlon having one half of the divisions at the 11th event this week.
Two teams from Armidale Secondary College, and one from Armidale City Public School also went through to the finals.
"The science and maths modules were presented in a way they wouldn't be in the classroom, and that makes it more interesting and challenging," said Hugo Li.
Hugo was a member of the winning Year 10 TAS team, one of three host teams which won their divisions.
Added teammate Stella Maroulis: "Because it's a competition with a wide range of challenges across disciplines rather than a single subject, everyone on the team has their own skills, but they need to work together for the one outcome."
About 400 boys and girls from 13 department, independent and Catholic primary and secondary schools from across the region took part in the 11th Decathlon at TAS, held on May 15-17.
Working in teams, they tackle challenges within the subject areas of engineering, mathematics, code breaking, art and poetry, science, English, ideation (identifying creative ways to solve an issue facing contemporary society), creative producers, cartography and legacy (general knowledge of notable historical people and events). Throughout the day there are also novelty quizzes to entertain.
The competition was developed by Knox Grammar School in Sydney in 2002.
TAS has been partnering with Knox for 11 years, to deliver it to students from primary and secondary schools from across the region.
"For many of them it is the only opportunity they get to participate in an academic competition against other schools, especially in a physical setting," organiser Donella Tutt said.
"There is always a wonderful atmosphere as they work in teams alongside their competitors or perform a creative piece to the adjudicators."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.