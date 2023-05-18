A WOMAN facing fraud charges stemming from an investigation into a New England sporting club will head back to court next month.
Michel Renea Milne was excused from attending her first appearance in Inverell Local Court where she is facing two charges.
Milne is accused of two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
READ ALSO:
She was charged earlier this year by New England detectives after a lengthy investigation.
The probe was later taken over by detectives based in Inverell.
New England police earlier confirmed to ACM that Inverell detectives had been investigating an alleged fraud connected to the financial activities of a football code.
The club had provided multiple bank statements and records to investigators that were subject to analysis.
The spokesperson said investigations were continuing in March, before a woman was subsequently charged.
The accused was served with the notice by police to front court on the two dishonesty charges.
In the first mention of the case in court, Milne's solicitor was not required to enter pleas to the two allegations on behalf of his client.
Magistrate Catherine Samuels adjourned the charges to June.
Milne is not on bail.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.