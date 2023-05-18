North Western Zone Commander Tammy Shepley visited a group of dedicated members of the New England SES Unit at Armidale.
Her visit coincided with the state-wide Wear Orange Wednesday, otherwise known as WOW Day.
It is part of National Volunteer Week and is a way for the community to pay tribute to volunteers in the State Emergency Service.
READ ALSO:
Ms Shepley has been working as zone commander since February, with her major focus on supporting the volunteers and communities after recent flood events in parts of the region
She also threw her support behind the recognition week which can double as a recruitment drive.
SES groups in New England are always looking for new members and volunteers, whether on a temporary or permanent basis.
"It's a week that the community can say thanks, but it's also a week where I can say thank you as the zone commander," she said.
"I'm extremely appreciative and grateful for the good work our volunteers do. Without them we couldn't provide our service to the community,"
"Many areas in (the) Zone were impacted by the devastating flooding last year, and the recovery is only just beginning.
"I'm here to help communities to get back on their feet and prepare for future natural disasters."
Jock Campbell (pictured) was recognised as Young Citizen of the Year at the Armidale Australia Day awards this year for his several years of dedication to the SES, with a noted effort during the 2021 tornado recovery effort in Armidale.
Yasmin Jimmieson (also pictured) was part of the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll and received recognition for her dedication to the community which includes being an active member of both the Muswellbrook and Armidale units.
She filled a short-term gap over the university break last summer and stepped up as Acting Deputy Unit Commander in the Muswellbrook unit.
During 2022, NSW SES volunteers responded to more than 80,000 requests for assistance, performed more than 3800 flood rescues and saved more than 67,000 animals.
Moree had flooding events as recently as October with parts of the region cut off and requiring help from the SES over multiple weeks.
"Over the past 12 months we have seen our volunteers deploy across the state, helping people evacuate their flooded homes and dropping supplies to isolated communities," NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said.
"We have seen our volunteers respond to intense flooding in their own community, while also maintaining an important presence at road accidents, bush searches and providing first aid to the community.
"While our volunteers don't do what they do for recognition or a pat on the back, it's certainly important that we recognise them for all they do for our wider community."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.