Any trouble with Telstra?
Recently our service in the New England failed again.
Don't try to email Telstra on any of the emails you receive from the company because they will of course be all NO REPLY.
We don't get any compensation when our communication services do not work. I am sure our recent network failure meant you could not contact important business in our area.
The loss of business is not caused by the business owner and there is no compensation given because of loss of income.
This area would benefit from information from the telco about how remediation measures are being targeted towards fixing current failures. We know how often they occur, what is Telstra's record of these events and why not publish these difficulties?
The New England needs a new reliable and dependable system, not just a system that is about communication speed.
It is not that long ago that our communications were compromised in local fires. Why do we not have a designated communication hub where the satellite communication is not compromised by cloud, fire, or landform?
We need a central communication hub where the communication does not fail our more isolated community members.
Hopefully, this is resource is included in any package that any of our councils accepts within any telco government grant system.
There are always the discounted (for rural areas) satellite communications on offer.
