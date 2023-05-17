Invergowrie couple Daryl and Siobhan Broadley will lead the 2023 Spirit of the NSW Variety Bash, when the mad cap convoy of 130 vehicles departs Dubbo on Sunday.
The couple will be driving their Team Avengers themed 1972 Holden one tonner as they pass through 16 regional towns over seven days.
In 2022 Daryl and Siobhan won the Spirit of the Bash award, a title which adorns the front of their vehicle.
The award is presented to the team that epitomises the spirit of the Variety Bash.
Daryl spent 10 months building their Team Adventures vehicle from the ground up, purchasing the shell then specifically designing it for the bash.
In keeping with the theme the couple dress up as superheros for the drive, with a wardrobe including Spiderman, the Hulk and Captain America.
The vehicle is complete with tipper, water squirters, musical air horns and flashing lights, making it a favourite of the kids en route.
However, as it doesn't have power steering Daryl is the designated driver while Siobhan navigates to ensure they arrive at all the schools in time for the special grant presentations which are their favourite part of the bash.
"It's the kids that keep us coming back year after year," Daryl said.
"One of our fondest memories was during a visit to a tiny school outside of Forbes where we met a young child who was captivated with Captain America and just wanted to play handball with us for hours."
Over their 10 years participating in the Bash, the Broadley's have raised $40,000 and have no intention of stopping any time soon.
Now in its 31st year on the road, the 2023 Variety NSW Bash will include 300 Bashers in 100 weird and wonderful cars.
After travelling south to the Murray River over the first three days, the convoy will then head back north and it finishes with a free family fun day in Newcastle on Saturday, May 27.
The 2023 Variety NSW Bash is a key regional fundraising event for Variety - the Children's Charity.
The 'Bashers' raise money which will fund much-needed equipment and resources for kids across the state.
Some of these grants are distributed along the way to schools and communities.
