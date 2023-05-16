In the lead up to Saturday's game against Bingara, Guyra Super Spuds president Grant Robertson predicted it would be a tough trip.
He wasn't far off.
The Spuds took on the Bullets in hot conditions and it showed.
The league tag teams came away with a 10-all draw before 16 players fronted up for the men's fixture.
The Bullets were the first to fire but the remainder of the first-half went the way of the visitors.
The Spuds took a 20-8 lead into the half-time break.
The second stanza saw a strong start from the Spuds but the Bullets were relentless.
It took a few individual efforts but the Guyra side came away with a 42-22 win.
"This was our toughest game of the year so far," Robertson said.
"It was very hot for footy and we only had three on the bench.
"Bingara didn't go away and we had to work pretty hard and rely on some brilliant long-range tries to get on top of them.
"We split them on the edges all day and when we were patient we converted those chances into points.
"When we weren't patient we made errors and let them back into the game."
They've got an eight-day break to recover with their next outing at Inverell on Sunday to face the Hawks.
The Hawks are coming off a one-point loss to Glen Innes.
"Our boys will be sore and tired for a few days after that, but a bit of a tough game in the heat might be good for their match fitness," Robertson said.
"Hopefully we take closer to a full squad to Inverell.
"There will be a few out, but one or two should be back on deck.
"Inverell are obviously one of the big clubs in the group so it will be a tough trip for us."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
