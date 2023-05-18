House of the week: 28 Holmfield Drive, Armidale

28 Holmfield Drive, Armidale
This stunning property is not only sleek and modern, with space galore for a large family, it has serious eco cred.
There's nothing to do but move in and revel in the space and luxury - and any property that offers not one but two walk-in wardrobes in the main bedroom suite is, by definition for many, sheer luxury.
From its stunning bathrooms to superbly appointed Smeg kitchen with walk-in pantry, this beautiful home boasts quality craftmanship.
The heart of the home is spacious open-plan living that flows seamlessly to covered outdoor entertaining, with ceiling fans, and an open spa in the large backyard.
The main bedroom suite, with its deluxe ensuite and two large walk-in robes, takes up one wing behind the garage, while the other bedrooms, all large with built-in robes, and luxe family bathroom occupy the opposite wing.
At the front of the home is a large media room and a separate study nook. The extra-large double garage has internal access.
As winter approaches, the slow-combustion wood heater will be most welcome, as will the instant gas hot water system. There's also ducted air-conditioning throughout the home.
The eco-conscious will appreciate the 15 solar panels, a Tesla Powerwall 2 13.5kWh battery and 23,000-litre rainwater tanks.
Even the large backyard shed is comfortable, lined and insulated, with toilet and water, and side vehicle access - the perfect space for a workshop or home office.
This superb family home, close to the centre of Armidale, has got it all.
