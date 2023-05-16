The Armidale Express
School-based competition on this weekend

Updated May 16 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:06pm
THE blue and white of The Armidale School will take on the brown and blue of Sydney Boys' High School in 16 fixtures in six sports this weekend as part of an annual competition with a history of broaching the city-country divide.

Local News

