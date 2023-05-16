THE blue and white of The Armidale School will take on the brown and blue of Sydney Boys' High School in 16 fixtures in six sports this weekend as part of an annual competition with a history of broaching the city-country divide.
TAS will host around 220 students and 15 staff for 'High Weekend' in competition for the Hannon & Harris Cup, named for long-time staff members at each school.
Clashes in basketball, volleyball, shooting, tennis, football and rugby as well as a relay event will all accrue points for the cup, which TAS will be looking to retain after reclaiming it from High last year.
The visitors will arrive on Friday afternoon, with volleyball commencing proceedings at 6:00pm in the TAS gym followed by basketball games between a Year 9-10 team (7pm) and the schools' Firsts teams at 8.00pm.
Over at Doody Park, the TAS and High Opens will kick off football at 6.30pm.
On Saturday shooting will fire up at 8.30am at the Meadowfield Small Bore Range in competition for the Tank Shell Shield.
Junior and Senior tennis IVs will take to the Belfield Courts at 9.00am, and Adamsfield at the front of the school will be the venue for football, with 16s playing at 11am and 14s running on at 1pm.
SEE ALSO:
Six rugby games from the 13As upwards will be played on Saturday, culminating in the First XV clash at 3.15pm on Backfield - round 1 of the GPS Third Grade competition.
Preceding the main game will be a rugby relay event featuring five runners per school in each age division.
It will be the eleventh time the two schools will compete for the Hannon & Harris Cup, though the two schools have frequently met in various sports, including in rugby, shooting and athletics for more than a century.
TAS Director of Co-curricular Huon Barrett said the weekend was always a highlight on the sporting calendar.
"It's a terrific opportunity to host students from a fellow GPS school and compete in a range of sports, including some that do not have regular inter-school competition," he said.
"Once again we are expecting a large number of Sydney parents to also make the excursion for a terrific weekend in the New England and we are always so grateful to the staff from High that enable it to happen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.