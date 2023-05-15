Antony 'Tony' Deakin OAM will be given the Keys to the City of Armidale on Wednesday, May 17.
The ceremony in Beardy Street Mall will recognise Mr Deakin's achievements in architecture, which includes creating the original designs of hundreds of buildings in the city.
The Armidale Lookout, NERAM, Hanna's Arcade, and The Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place are just a few iconic buildings he has designed.
He has also designed many smaller projects at numerous locations, including schools, hospitals, churches and even won an award for designing the Armidale Mall.
Mr Deakin moved to Armidale from Sydney in the 1970s and co-established Magoffin and Deakin architecture firm with his then-business partner Reg Magoffin.
He was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for services to the community, particularly in the field of architecture in 2000.
It has been about 10 years since the keys to the city were last handed to the University of New England (UNE) in 2013 to mark a double event; the 150th anniversary of Armidale and the 75th anniversary of UNE.
The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11.15am on the mall stage, but will be moved to the town hall in the case of wet weather.
It will follow a citizenship ceremony, which commences at 10.30am, where 23 people are receiving Australian citizenship.
