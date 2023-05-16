St Albert's College are sitting at the top of the New England Rugby Union first grade ladder but coach Niel van der Linde believes there's still room for improvement.
The students beat the Armidale Blues 30-7 on Saturday and van der Linde said it is the first time this season he's seen glimpses of their game plan come together.
"They did what they were told, that was what has been missing in the first few games of the season," he said.
"They actually stuck to the game plan today and it went pretty well.
"Still a few little mistakes we need to iron out but much happier than the previous three games."
Albies conceded 31 points the previous week against in their win against Robb College but van der Linde said that isn't a concern.
"I don't think defence is really ever our problem," he said.
"It is just nice to see them do what they are told."
They will have the bye for round five before the competition returns in round six to the second lot of fixtures.
van der Linde said at this time of year he is happy with what he is seeing.
"It is a slow process but we will get there," he said.
"We haven't really hit our straps yet but we will get there.
"Nice to have a bit of a bye to keep building on the game plan."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
