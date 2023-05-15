Backstage at The Big Chill

I caught up with a former work colleague for coffee in the mall on Sunday morning.
Now living in Canberra, he and his wife were back in the region for The Big Chill, which was great to see.
But we couldn't talk for long. I had to be at the sportsground at 10.45am where the media call for day two of the event was happening.
There I got to have a quick chat backstage with rock band Dragon, who were headlining that day, following on from Birds of Tokyo on Saturday.
The Dragon band members reflected on the last time they were in Armidale, for A Day on the Green in 2012. The weather was a little warmer then they recalled.
While backstage I also asked mayor Sam Coupland about the event. I mentioned that, while there were some visitors - like the friend from Canberra I had caught up with - it appeared the event was well and truly a local crowd.
On Saturday evening as I walked around taking snaps for our online gallery, I found when I asked where people were from there were few visitors.
The mayor reminded me that was why the festival started two years ago.
When the funding came through for this event in the wake of drought and bushfires, it was to give communities something to look forward to.
The word backstage on Sunday was that more than 2200 people had attended the first day.
While the funding was only for 2021-23, Cr Coupland said Armidale had found an event that is now a proven success and will continue.
Deputy mayor Todd Redwood, who was also there for the media call backstage, commented that the city was really pumping on Saturday and said he had received great feedback from businesses.
Among the shoppers were the band members from Birds of Tokyo, who we understand got some Mother's Day shopping done in the city, before visiting a local hotel for a drink or two.
Great job Armidale Regional Council for organising the festival, and it was great to see so many enjoying it! We look forward to the next one.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
