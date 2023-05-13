Going into their round four AFL fixture against the Tamworth Kangaroos, the New England Nomads were optimistic.
But never did they expect to blow the Roos away like they did.
The Nomads put on a clinic with a 27.15-177 to 3.4-22 triumph.
And the score could have been more with a forced stoppage in play due to an ambulance attending to injured Nomads player Brody Fisher.
It didn't take long for the Nomads to hit their straps.
They skipped out to a 6.5-41 to 0.2-2 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Nomads kept the Roos goal-less until late in the second quarter.
At half-time it was 14.7-91 to 1.2-8.
SEE ALSO:
The Roos weren't bad by any standard - the score-line was more a reflection of the form the Nomads were in.
Because it continued into the third quarter before play was halted for the paramedics with the scores at 19.24-24 to 2.3-15,
The rest of the third quarter scrapped, play resumed for the final quarter and the Nomads extended that scoreline to the 155-margin.
After the match, player-coach Clarrie Barker said they didn't predict the score to blow out like it did.
"No, absolutely not," he said when asked whether they expected to dominate in the way they did.
"We weren't coming in blind, we knew these guys would be tough, because they always are.
"They are a tough footy club but it probably wasn't their day and we got on top of them by 30 points in that first quarter and that set us up for the rest of the game which is exactly what we asked for.
"That was one of our focuses of training - we were setting up zones and practicing zones all week for this game and fortunately it came off. It worked nearly perfectly this weekend which was great.
"We are just overall really impressed with our performance and that is going to be our new benchmark for the year."
The game was also the first time the Nomads had the luxury of multiple substitute players.
"It was the first time we fielded a full team," Barker said.
"Unfortunately we had one [Fisher] go out early but it was still good to have subs.
"I think that was what we needed - to have a full side - and we could really start to gel and become a proper team."
The only problem now is the Nomads have even more players expected to return after their round five bye.
"I am thinking the next few weeks will see a few selection headaches which is a good problem," Barker said.
"We are looking forward to that challenge and we are putting it on people at training to prove themselves.
"You have got to fight for a spot in this side."
Although Tamworth was on the receiving end of the big score-line, they didn't resort to dirty tactics.
Barker applauded their sportsmanship.
"They're one of the best football clubs in the league and they have some awesome dudes playing there," he said.
"We have a great connection with those guys so we will go back to the pub tonight and have a few drinks and celebrate."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.