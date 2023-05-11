FUNK and soul singer Lisa Hunt was pulling out all her party tricks before she winds down overseas.
The American-raised singer has been one of the headline acts at the Big Chill Festival in Armidale for the last two years.
Speaking ahead of the Armidale festival, the popular musician spoke of her upcoming plans when she'll take a break from the stage.
"I'll be on hiatus from June to October when I'll be flying around the world," she said.
"I'll only be doing a few shows in Italy and I'll mostly be visiting family back home in the States."
Hunt played at Glen Innes recently and brings her best to the bigger shows which benefit from the festival atmosphere.
She engages the crowd in an entertaining way with her cover of It's Raining Men, often bringing multiple shirtless males from the crowd to the stage during the show.
"By the time we get to that song everyone is well into party mode," she said.
"They might be a bit cold when their shirts are off, but it's always one of the fun things I like to do.
"I wore open shoes during a show at Glen Innes, so I've been better prepared since then.
"It's always nice when they want you back at a festival and you just want to keep working for as long as you can."
The Birds of Tokyo and Dragon, Tori Darke, Zac and George, The Tamborine Girls, Taylor B-W, Des Cortez and The Axmen were all part of the 2023 lineup.
Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said The Big Chill Festival is fast becoming a must attend event for the New England region.
"This event is a key driver of our broader strategy to activate our region and set it on a path of growth and prosperity," Cr Coupland said.
"To attract people to our region as both a visitor and someone considering relocating to the Armidale region we need to create a vibrant and liveable region where people can enjoy a regular calendar of events that celebrate the seasons and the diverse community interests."
Extra funding for the event came from the Australian Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
