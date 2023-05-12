The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Letters

Losing doctors is an Australia-wide problem | Letter to the editor

By Letter to the Editor
May 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Losing doctors is an Australia-wide problem
Losing doctors is an Australia-wide problem

Sad to read that Armidale has lost eight doctors and five registrars (New GP convinced to move to region by friends in Tasmania). But a shortage of GPs is Australia-wide. Deloitte's 2022 GP Workforce Report revealed that, over the next decade, the number of GPs in regional and remote areas is projected to decrease by nearly 30 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.