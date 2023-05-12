Losing doctors is an Australia-wide problem

Sad to read that Armidale has lost eight doctors and five registrars (New GP convinced to move to region by friends in Tasmania). But a shortage of GPs is Australia-wide. Deloitte's 2022 GP Workforce Report revealed that, over the next decade, the number of GPs in regional and remote areas is projected to decrease by nearly 30 per cent.
Government policy is blamed. Previously, doctors who gained their training overseas had to work in a small rural town for 10 years or in a remote location for five years.
However, in 2022, allowable locations were expanded to include large regional towns and even locations within an hour's drive of a capital city.
And because medical degrees are largely city-based, rural students often stay in the city to practice.
Five years ago, an undergraduate degree commenced in regional Bendigo and Albury-Wodonga feeding into a postgraduate MD program in Shepparton. In the next few years, the first graduates will qualify as registered doctors and hopefully most will return to regional centres to work.
The arrival of Dr Sareh Karimi-Afshar, and her engineer husband Mani Amouei, in Armidale is an example of Australia's migration program at work. With the forthcoming New England Renewable Energy Zone centred on Armidale, it's clear that Mr Amouei's experience with solar projects will also be in high demand.
