More people are affected the longer they are exposed

Re: David Woodward's letter - The Armidale Express May 4 - quoting the 2021 Annual & Final Report of the Independent Scientific Committee on Wind Turbines, Commonwealth of Australia that found annoyance was the only adverse effect of wind turbine produced infrasound.
As I said in my previous letter not everybody is affected by infrasound. However more people are affected by it the longer they are exposed to it.
Infrasound, for most, wouldn't produce frank mental illness on first contact. However it could produce some mental disturbance eg "annoyance" (as per the report David quoted) which overtime, with ongoing exposure, for some, could progress to mental illness.
This in turn could lead to the prescription of psychotropic medications, the phenothiazines in particular, that, in turn, as high dose or long term therapy can produce the gross physical impairment syndrome of tardive dyskinesia.
If sleeping tablets and sedatives of the diazepam class are added to the prescribed drug mix to help control tardive dyskinesia, the resulting physical co-ordination and reaction times impairment can make driving motor vehicles and operating machinery dangerous.
And then there is the involuntary falling that, over time, can result from such a drug cocktail - polypharmacy, not to mention ever slowing mentation and increasing tendency to forgetfulness.
For some, wind turbine wrought polypharmacy could end up doing as much harm as wind turbine produced infrasound, hence the possibility of damages litigation for some wind turbine owners.
In his letter, David Woodward raises his concerns about coal - my understanding is that wind turbines are predominantly made of steel and at the moment, coal is one of the main ingredients used in the making of steel.
And then what happens to the wind turbines after their useful life - are some ending up in landfill?
My understanding is that disposing of them in an environmentally friendly way is a growing and concerning problem.
As I do not live in the area the wind turbines won't affect me and so I have nothing to gain or lose by writing these letters. Rather I am very concerned for the local residents and feel compelled to raise my concerns about the possible unintended consequences of the insidious disruptor to life, health and wealth that infrasound, for some, can be.
People have a right to know what they could be getting themselves into. There is a human dimension to the wind turbine story.
