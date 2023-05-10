The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Letters

Wind farm infrasound: More people are affected the longer they are exposed | Letter to the editor

By Letter to the Editor
May 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More people are affected the longer they are exposed
More people are affected the longer they are exposed

Re: David Woodward's letter - The Armidale Express May 4 - quoting the 2021 Annual & Final Report of the Independent Scientific Committee on Wind Turbines, Commonwealth of Australia that found annoyance was the only adverse effect of wind turbine produced infrasound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.