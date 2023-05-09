Sad reality of experience in wind farm regions

With reference to the letter by D Woodward (The Armidale Express, Friday May 5) I would like to share my experience with wind turbines in hope that it would encourage people to look beyond what is "officially" recognised: noise nuisance.
Back in 2009 or so, one sunny afternoon, I remember driving past the first modern wind farm installed in the Southern Tablelands at Cullerin near Gunning.
The wind turbines were slowly rotating around hardly creating any noise. I was left wondering why so many in the region were claiming they were a noise nuisance. I didn't think to go back on some frosty night or some windy overcast day.
HAVE YOUR SAY: CLICK HERE TO SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Meanwhile, I was living in Canberra and started to be haunted by strange but subtle nocturnal noises that are difficult to describe beyond some whirling sounds that seemed to be coming from no particular direction.
These sounds were prominent mainly in the Canberra region, so I sold my house and moved out to my rural property north of Yass.
In 2011 the peace of my quiet rural property suddenly ended.
These same sounds became prominent again, but this time much louder and more disturbing and included day time hours.
To cut a long story short: a wind farm in direct line of sight went up about 35 kms away and several of my neighbours were blaming it for causing these strange sounds.
Initially I thought they were either crazy or being preposterous, given that wind farms were being proposed for our area. Then I thought harder about the issue.
At this point in my life I travelled extensively for work and quickly worked out that the only regions where I heard anything similar was in regions with wind turbines.
Quite frustratingly, I also worked out that most adults couldn't hear these sounds.
It clearly wasn't audible noise - I had been close to wind turbines and didn't hear this noise. So what was I hearing? If it wasn't infrasound or low frequency noise, then what was it? How far did it travel?
My curiosity over wind turbines and low frequency noise and infrasound grew. Soon I was spending time with people around wind farms who had gone public about the nuisance.
What got my attention was not so much the complaints over audible noise, but motion sickness, vertigo, nausea, glue ear, bleeding noses, depression, severe anxiety etc.
Quite disturbing was the fact that at times I could experience the motion sickness and the nausea myself.
The noise in their houses wasn't what disturbed them the most. So if this wasn't simple noise nuisance, then what was it? Were these people paranoid, obsessed with wind turbines and fearful and bringing it on themselves?
I couldn't see clear evidence of that, because for some of them the wind turbines were not visible from their houses; others moved into the region after the wind turbines went up taking advantage of the "bargain purchase" on offer; others were obsessed with the wind turbines that caused major visual intrusion and shadow flicker or noise nuisance.
Many couldn't afford to sell their properties and move out to other locations; others had already moved out but didn't sell their properties and were left with properties they now only worked on but seldom stayed at.
Many of the detractors ridicule these people as suffering from nocebo, communicated disease, paranoia, etc. Many of the detractors also compare infrasound from wind turbines to other natural sources of infrasound.
However, when comparing spectrograms published in scientific literature, it doesn't take long to realise that the quality of the infrasound differs greatly - much like comparing soothing classical music to heavy metal.
The sad reality: I am talking about the harm that our fellow citizens have been left to live with.
The sadder reality: our governments and regulatory authorities have been paralysed by "science", "evidence" and political correctness and ignored these reports, communities have been divided and co-operation destroyed; violence has erupted.
The tragic reality: the same experiment is proposed for the New England region, but with wind turbines three to six times larger in size than those I am referring to above. I don't hold much confidence in our governments making the correct decisions - we are being volunteered, perhaps sacrificed as a region for the sake of "progress".
I would strongly recommend that people consider joining local organisations such as ReD4NE so we have a collective voice against such irresponsible development.
All letters to the editor need to include the writer's name and address, plus a phone number if we need to contact you for clarification. Preference is given to emailed letters that are 250 words or less. Letters may be edited for clarity, space or legal reasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.