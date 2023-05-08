The Guyra Super Spuds have bagged outright first on the Group 19 men's ladder with a win over the previously unbeaten Glen Innes Magpies.
The triumph means the Spuds are the only men's team yet to suffer a loss after the Boomerangs fell short against Walcha-Uralla.
The Magpies turned up short of eight of their regular starters and the Spuds capitalised, winning 58-16.
Spuds president Grant Robertson said they had a slow start.
"We made hard going of it in the first half by letting Glen back into the game through errors," he said.
"We were on top but didn't really put them away until the second-half.
"Once we got on top and broke their resolve the points came more easily, and that has been the story of the season so far.
"Four from four and top of the table is definitely unexpected but very pleasing for our club and the town.
"All three teams are playing well and doing us proud."
There's plenty of players in the Guyra side known for their attacking flair but Robertson highlighted the efforts of those who roll up their sleeves and do the hard yards.
"Mark Walker and Corey Torrens are showing their freakish skills every week, but the forwards are the unsung heroes," he said.
"Guys like Garth Walls, who is not a seasoned footballer, he's aiming up and playing above what anyone expected.
"Then you have James Deaves and Beau Orchard doing what they always do and our captain-coach Jayden French is playing bigger minutes and having a bigger impact each week."
In the first match of the day, the under 18s beat Glen Innes 24-4.
Then the league tag side went down 24-22.
This Saturday the Spuds head west to play the Bullets.
The Bingara teams have been flying under the radar and Robertson is expecting a tough outing.
"Bingara has been a surprise packet and it's great to see them back playing and doing well," he said.
"If we think we'll go our there and walk it in we might have our pants pulled down.
"Traditionally they have grown an extra leg at home and we haven't always travelled well out west.
"We've got a lot of bumps and bruises so it won't be easy."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
