TRUCK loads of hay have been delivered to 70 farmers across the region in a second major load transported to New England.
About 26 trucks have travelled from Victoria to Inverell as part of the convoy with the Aussie Hay Runners.
The group is well known for supporting farmers through bushfires, drought and floods.
The major drop-off points this time were Ashford and Tingha.
Local cattle farmer Peter Sandral has helped coordinate both drop-offs with his property at Tingha also used as an emergency point after the fires in 2019.
He knew some of the people involved in the Aussie Hay Runners from his time living in Corowa.
Inverell became a priority after the group helped the worst flood-affected regions last year with multiple trips to Lismore and Grafton.
"We've had a tough five years with the drought, fires and the floods," Mr Sandral said.
"That's why they put us in a category of people who need help.
"They're the best at what they do and they have people involved like Linda Widdup, who would do anything to help out.
"Only a couple of farmers from last time doubled up and it was because they only took a small amount previously.
"We've had a lot of farmers at Ashford this time and it's surprising how dry it is out there.
"We didn't get as much out there last time but we've got 13 trucks all heading that way."
Inverell Macintyre Lions club provided dinner and breakfast and also paid for the drivers accommodation.
The group travels long distances across multiple states as part of its fundraising efforts.
The Aussie Hay Runners provide regular updates and information on their Facebook page.
It includes everything from truck driver locations to sponsorship opportunities as well as updating pick up points and drop off locations.
"The hay is all donated and it's nearly exclusively from Victorian farmers," Mr Sandral said.
"You can't actually buy hay anywhere in Inverell at the moment.
"Last season was too wet, which has created an emergency for it in the region.
"We're lucky that they've had such a good season in Victoria and they're always so willing to help out."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
