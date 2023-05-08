AN ACCUSED cocaine dealer has had his strict bail loosened so he can work in Tamworth after admitting to two allegations.
Sam John Reading represented himself in Tamworth Local Court when he changed his plea to guilty for the charge of possessing a prohibited drug, after receiving the brief of evidence.
The 27-year-old had already pleaded guilty to possessing, or attempting to, an anabolic or androgenic steroidal agent.
"I'd like to enter pleas of guilty to those charges," he said.
The court heard Reading had a lawyer in the Newcastle area and wanted to have the matter dealt with at the same time as another drug case against him in Belmont court.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the two charges for sentence later this month.
Separately, Reading did not have to enter a plea to the charge of supplying a prohibited drug, relating to 47g of cocaine in Charlestown, a suburb of Newcastle.
The offence carries up to 15 years' imprisonment, if found guilty.
READ ALSO:
He also faces allegations of possessing a prohibited drug; dealing with the proceeds of crime; and possessing, or attempting to, an anabolic or androgenic steroidal agent.
That matter was also adjourned to Belmont Local Court later this month.
Reading represented himself when he made a bid to change his bail conditions, handing up a letter of support from a family member.
Reading spent time behind bars after he was arrested by Tamworth detectives in March, before being released to live in Oxley Vale on strict conditions, including to report to police daily and abide by an overnight curfew.
He told the court he'd been offered a job with a car detailing company and needed to be able to start work at 4am.
Ms Soars agreed to slash his reporting days down to two-per-week, and allow him to leave home earlier in the morning on the days he needed to get to work.
Reading was arrested by Tamworth detectives about 4.45am on March 5 after a joint investigation.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was later charged, including for the alleged cocaine supply.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.