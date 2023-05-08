The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Armidale Hospital kiosk avoids closure after support from Armidale Servies and Armidale City Bowling Club

By Newsroom
May 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol Khan, President of Armidale Hospital Auxiliary, and Scott Sullivan CEO of Armidale Servies. Picture supplied
Carol Khan, President of Armidale Hospital Auxiliary, and Scott Sullivan CEO of Armidale Servies. Picture supplied

The volunteers who operate the kiosk at Armidale Hospital on weekdays have breathed a huge sigh of relief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.