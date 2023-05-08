The volunteers who operate the kiosk at Armidale Hospital on weekdays have breathed a huge sigh of relief.
The kiosk was facing closure after it had to operate without a dishwasher, potentially breaching regulations.
Since their last dishwasher broke down the volunteers of the Armidale branch of the United Hospital auxiliaries, have been juggling washing all dishes by hand while trying to serve customers at the same time.
After 12 years of constant use the old dishwasher was beyond repair.
But now they have a new commercial dishwasher after two local clubs - Armidale City Bowling Club and Armidale Services - came up with the $8845 purchase price.
A dishwasher is essential in the kiosk to comply with the requirements of the 2003 Food Act as well as the food regulation partnership between the NSW Food Authority and Armidale Regional Council.
Lack of compliance with those laws would have resulted in the kiosk closing down.
The CEOs of both clubs visited the hospital in the first week of May to see that the installation had been carried out and that the new machine was in good working order.
President of the Armidale branch of United Hospital auxiliaries, Carol Khan, and the rostered volunteers who were present, expressed their gratitude to Scott and Walter as washing-up by hand and simultaneously attempting to serve customers became stressful at times.
Letters of appreciation were also sent to the clubs.
With the new dishwasher in place, the members next dream is to refurbish the kitchen pantry.
